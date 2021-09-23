Sliver Alert issued for East Tennessee woman
TBI issues a Sliver Alert has been issued for a 57-year-woman
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BENTON Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 57-year-old East Tennessee woman from Polk County Thursday morning.
The alert from TBI said that Therisa Ann Prince was last seen Wednesday wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. Officials said that she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.
If you have seen Therisa, or have info about her whereabouts, please call Polk Co Sherriff’s Department (423) 496-3301, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
