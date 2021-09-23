Sliver Alert issued for East Tennessee woman

BENTON Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for a 57-year-old East Tennessee woman from Polk County Thursday morning.

The alert from TBI said that Therisa Ann Prince was last seen Wednesday wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. Officials said that she has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

🚨A Silver Alert has been issued for 57 y/o Therisa Ann Prince out of Polk Co.

Therisa was last seen Wednesday wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans. She has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Call 423-496-3301 w/info. pic.twitter.com/7zahBSuitJ — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) September 23, 2021

If you have seen Therisa, or have info about her whereabouts, please call Polk Co Sherriff’s Department (423) 496-3301, or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

