State’s No. 1 teams in 5A, 3A meet on Rivalry Thursday

Rivalry Thursday
By Zack Rickens
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For only the third time in the 13-year history of Rivalry Thursday, two top-ranked teams will meet in the televised game.

Alcoa is the state’s top-ranked team in 3A while West holds down the top spot in 5A. The other two times a matchup of No. 1 teams both featured Maryville vs. Alcoa games.

“We will have to play a mistake free game to win this one,” West head coach Lamar Brown said.  “Any time you play an Alcoa or Maryville, you have to play clean and not beat yourself. In other words, we have to win the turnover battle.”

Alcoa defensive coordinator Brian Nix knows that the 6-time defending state champion Tornadoes will need to handle a mobile West quarterback to get a tough road win. 

“The [Carson] Jessie kid is very mobile and is his best when he’s outside the pocket,” Nix said. “Lamar’s teams have always been fundamentally sound, all the way back to his days as the head coach at Morristown West.”

The game will air at 7 pm on MyVLT and online at this link.

