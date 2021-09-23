Vol for Life Al Wilson named to College Football Hall of Fame

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Al Wilson, one of the defensive players that helped lead the Volunteers o their 1998 national championship, has been named to the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class, Tennessee Football announced on Twitter Thursday.

Wilson will be officially inducted into the Hall at the 63rd National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 7, according to UT Sports. He will be the 25th Vol to enter the Hall of Fame and the first since Peyton Manning in 2017, UT Sports said.

The Volunteers themselves will be honoring Wilson at the South Carolina game on Oct. 9. Those interested can pick up tickets here.

