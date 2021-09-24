Advertisement

2021 Halloween activities for the family

If you’re looking for Halloween plans, there are plenty of options where the family can participate.
((Source: Pixabay))
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halloween is just around the corner and so are many events and activities. If you’re looking for Halloween plans, here is a list of announced events in East Tennessee.

Christ Covenant Church

Christ Covenant Church will be hosting a trunk-or-treat on Sunday, October 31 for special needs families from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The fun that is suitable for all ages includes candy, trunk-or-treat stations, a photo booth and take-home activities.

Reservations are required. If you are interested in making reservations, go to the church’s official website.

Seymour Fire Department

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department will host a haunted car wash in October on the 22, 23, 29 and 30.

It will be located at 139 East Macon Lane in Seymour and will be operating from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The cost will be $25 per vehicle and proceeds will benefit the fire department’s capital campaign.

Tickets will be sold on-site only.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marisa Ferrante
Knoxville woman in custody for abandoning burning car while naked, police say
Many residents say they pay a monthly rate of $800
Pigeon Forge motel closes temporarily, leaving 60 families looking for new homes
Knoxville Police Department responds to shooting in West Town Mall parking lot
Victoria Elander
Knoxville woman steals electric wheelchair from grocery store, police say
Charles Owensby
Cocke Co. man who found body after animal attack arrested for failing to appear in court, police say

Latest News

Alcoa downs West in double overtime
Knoxville Police now investigating disappearance as possible homicide
A frustrated family and community continues the search for Desheena Kyle
KPD searching for man cashing counterfeit checks
Knoxville Police Department searching for man cashing counterfeit checks
Al Neel sent us this from a nearby lakeshore.
Coldest morning in nearly five months Friday!