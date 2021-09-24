2021 Halloween activities for the family

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Halloween is just around the corner and so are many events and activities. If you’re looking for Halloween plans, here is a list of announced events in East Tennessee.

Christ Covenant Church

Christ Covenant Church will be hosting a trunk-or-treat on Sunday, October 31 for special needs families from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The fun that is suitable for all ages includes candy, trunk-or-treat stations, a photo booth and take-home activities.

Reservations are required. If you are interested in making reservations, go to the church’s official website.

Seymour Fire Department

The Seymour Volunteer Fire Department will host a haunted car wash in October on the 22, 23, 29 and 30.

It will be located at 139 East Macon Lane in Seymour and will be operating from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

The cost will be $25 per vehicle and proceeds will benefit the fire department’s capital campaign.

Tickets will be sold on-site only.

