Another chilly morning but we’re back in the 80s soon!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are two pretty big questions in a day forecast: how cold will it be Saturday morning and will we make it to October with no rain?

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have a dominant blocking weather pattern over top of us. The clear sky and low humidity plus light winds mean that we will be cool the next couple of mornings. While the calendar says we were in the fall, soon it will feel a little more like late summer. Of course, that’s after the coldest weather in nearly five months!

Talk about the picture perfect weather for high school football on a Friday night in Tennessee and Kentucky. We will fall to the upper 50s by the time the games are done. Lows will be close to 50° in the valley in the middle 40 is it higher to rain Saturday morning.

Still lots of sunshine out there Saturday afternoon and you may notice a stair step up on temperatures each day through the start of next week. There is a *slight* chance of rain on the Plateau and the six southeastern counties we cover in Kentucky.

Of course the Volunteers are away for the first time all season. In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, the Big Orange is heading into the Swamp. That stadium is vaunted for its high humidity. But this time around, that’s not really the case. Game time temperatures go from the 70s to near 70.

Saturday, Tennessee at Florida (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday is back in 80° after Chris start to the day. Probably a later day for many of us. Technically speaking, the humidity is slightly higher Sunday. But don’t think of this like a summer feel. It still feels very pleasant outside.

We’re climbing into the middle 80s but Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. There’s a hint of colder air and a little rain coming from the northeast - and West Virginia - next Wednesday afternoon.

Many stay dry until the start of November.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

