Cocke Co. man charged after shooting wife in stomach with shotgun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, deputies from the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1084 Blue Mill Road after reports of a female shot.

Dispatch advised the detectives that the Del Rio Volunteer Fire Department would be transporting the woman in a private vehicle to the fire department to assess injuries. A medical helicopter, First Call EMS and an ambulance from Madison, NC was on standby.

Once deputies arrived at the fire department, the husband was on the scene. According to the police report, the husband was the person who shot the woman.

Hannah Maysfield, the gunshot victim, made contact with the deputies once on the scene. Investigators observed a gunshot wound near her upper abdomen from a shotgun, according to the police report.

Madison County EMS arrived on the scene shortly after and began treating Hannah. EMS then loaded her in an ambulance to take her to Del Rio School where the helicopter would be waiting.

Deputies questioned witnesses after Maysfield was en route. During this time, Justin Maysfield was placed in the back of a police vehicle while other witnesses were questioned, according to investigators.

Angela Templin, Hannah’s mother, stated she received a phone call from her around 5:30 a.m. on September 23 and asked if she could come to stay with her because Justin told her to get out of the house. Hannah reportedly told Angela that Justin had gotten mad at her because she waited until he got home to take a bath, officials reported.

Angela said the phone connection was lost shortly after and Hannah would not answer her calls afterward.

Abigail, Hannah’s sister, then called and Justin picked up and told her not to call his house again or he would burn her house down, according to a police report.

Angela, her husband Eddie, Abigail and Abigail’s boyfriend, Jahmel went to Hannah and Justin’s property to check on her and the children. When they arrived and knocked several times, Justin yelled and said to get off of their property, according to investigators.

Eddie yelled back and told Justin that they were just there to check on Hannah and the children. Justin then came out with a shotgun and lunged at Eddie, according to a police report.

Angela said she got out of the vehicle and went onto the porch of the home, where Justin then shot one round from the shotgun into the ground, investigators reported.

Eddie returned to his vehicle and retrieved his own handgun and told Justin to stop. He continued to tell everyone to leave his property.

As everyone was leaving, Justin attempted to fire his gun when Hannah grabbed it. A struggle over the firearm broke out between the married couple, officials said.

During the struggle over the firearm, Justin and Hannah ended up in the foyer of the residence when the firearm was discharged.

Hannah was then reportedly struck in the abdomen.

“Oh my God, I’m shot,” Hannah said.

Justin was charged with one county of domestic aggravated assault and four counts of aggravated assault.

