Cold start to Friday, then gradually heating back up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While we start Friday on a colder note, the daytime temperatures start inching back up today through the weekend. Luckily the humidity levels are slower to rebound, so we can stay dry for little while.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a colder start to the day, with temperatures in the 40s. We’re ranging from low to upper 40s for most, with 30s in the mountains and northern Plateau. It’s a clear sky, but areas of fog are developing with spots of limited visibility.

It’s a nice afternoon, as temperatures climb into the low 70s. Knoxville is aimed at a high of 74 degrees today. There is still a cool breeze, but it’s a little lighter today and the humidity levels are even lower.

Some clouds drop in from the north tonight, which keeps it from cooling off as much. We’ll have a partly to mostly cloudy night, with a stray shower possible along the Tennessee, Kentucky line. We’ll start Saturday around 51 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday, Tennessee at Florida (WVLT)

In your I’m All Vol forecast, it’s drier for the swamp as well. Saturday’s high in Gainesville is in the mid 80s, with scattered clouds and dew points in the 60s. By the time the game starts at 7 PM, temperatures will cool from around 80 to the low 70s by the end of the game.

Back home, it’s a sunny weekend. We have the extra clouds early Saturday, and a few passing through Saturday night. This brings a stray rain chance in our higher elevations. Saturday warms to around 76 degrees, and then Sunday is aimed at 78 degrees. Dew points are still in the low 50s this weekend, and there’s a light breeze out of the Southwest.

We warm back into the 80s for the start of the work week. Humidity will increase as well, gradually bringing back that sticky feeling. This also means rain chances are limited for now.

