Knox County Schools ordered to implement mask policy by federal judge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer ruled Friday that Knox County Schools must require all staff and students to wear masks amid a legal battle.

The judge said the ruling would take effect immediately for the 90 schools and 60,000 students, according to court documents.

On September 1 of this year, the Knox County Board of Education voted to not renew the mask policy by a vote of 5 to 4 against the recommendations from the Knox County Health Department, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Governor Bill Lee’s executive order allowing Knox County School parents to opt-out of the mask mandate was also blocked by the judge.

The parents of three Knox County School students filed a federal lawsuit in September to sue Governor Bill Lee and Knox County over the current lack of a mask mandate.

All three children have medical conditions that make them more susceptible to catching COVID-19. Their parents had previously decided to enroll them in virtual learning, due to the fact that children in their classes are not required to wear masks.

Two of the three children are too young to get the vaccine.

The families sued on two counts; discrimination under the Americans with Disabilities Act and discrimination under section 504.

A spokesperson from Knox County Schools said they would be reviewing the ruling now and would comment on how it affects sports tonight and families and children going forward.

