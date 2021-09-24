Free weekend concerts at Secret City Festival

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - You have two chances to catch a free outdoor concert this weekend at the Secret City Festival in Oak Ridge.

Country star Jimmie Allen headlines Friday night, while the group All-4-One is the featured group on Saturday night. Gates open at 6:00 p.m., with music starting at 7:00 p.m. and headliners starting around 8:00 p.m. each night. The Secret City Festival canceled its free daytime events because of public health concern over the Tennessee surge in COVID-19 cases.

As a way to offer something free to the community, festival organizers decided to make the evening concerts free. Those who had bought advance tickets to the shows had the option to receive a refund or accept VIP passes for special seating during the concerts. Everyone needs to bring a chair or blanket for seating at the outdoor Bissell Park along Oak Ridge Turnpike.

Marketing Director Naomi Asher said the first 1,500 people will get a spot at the concert each night, allowing for some social distancing. Food and beer trucks will be on site.

“We are encouraging you to wear a mask if you get close to other people,” said Asher. “But with only 1,500, we should be able to space everybody out well enough that their won’t be a problem. We just ask if you’re getting food or lined up for a beer, pop that mask on while you’re close to other people.”

