Advertisement

Heather visits Montvale Elementary

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visits Blount County students.
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heather Haley visited all the second grade students at Montvale School in Blount County to talk about weather.

These students have been learning about how the weather changes from day to day, and from season to season. Plus, how these things impact people, plants, and animals. So, Heather showed them how she puts together a forecast each morning.

All the 2nd grade students, with teachers and Heather Haley.
All the 2nd grade students, with teachers and Heather Haley.(WVLT)
Lots of great questions from these second graders.
Lots of great questions from these second graders.(WVLT)
Explaining how we put together a forecast.
Explaining how we put together a forecast.(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marisa Ferrante
Knoxville woman in custody for abandoning burning car while naked, police say
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Steven Gardner
Knoxville man tries to cash fake check from church
MORE PEOPLE ARE DYING THAN YEARS PAST
“Shocking” images paint picture of a growing drug crisis across East Tennessee | Now what?
Morning wreck closes Rutledge Pike
Knoxville Police Department responds to Rutledge Pike crash, spill

Latest News

Sunny Friday
Gradually heating up for a mild weekend
Mild weekend weather
Mild weekend ahead
Al Neel sent us this from a nearby lakeshore.
Coldest morning in nearly five months Friday!
Ben tracks the coldest temps since the middle of May
Ben tracks the coldest temps since the middle of May