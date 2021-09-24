Heather visits Montvale Elementary

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heather Haley visited all the second grade students at Montvale School in Blount County to talk about weather.

These students have been learning about how the weather changes from day to day, and from season to season. Plus, how these things impact people, plants, and animals. So, Heather showed them how she puts together a forecast each morning.

All the 2nd grade students, with teachers and Heather Haley. (WVLT)

Lots of great questions from these second graders. (WVLT)

Explaining how we put together a forecast. (WVLT)

