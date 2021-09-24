Knox County Health Department to offer Pfizer boosters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox CountyHealth Department will begin offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to those who qualify beginning on Monday, September 27.

The health department said the new offering was in accordance with the new recommendations from the FDA and the CDC.

Per the CDC, people must have previously received the Pfizer vaccine series at least six months prior and fall into one of the below categories:

• individuals 65 and older

• residents in long-term care settings age 18 years and older

• individuals 18-64 years old with underlying medical conditions

• individuals 18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure due to where they work or live (ex: health care worker, teacher, first responder, worker/resident in congregate setting)

Those who are eligible may schedule an appointment to receive their booster dose of Pfizer by calling the KCHD Public Information Line at 865-215-5555.

Vaccine cards will need to be present to ensure they have previously received the Pfizer vaccine.

KCHD recommends they speak with their primary care provider as they will be most familiar with their medical history, if people have questions about receiving the booster dose.

