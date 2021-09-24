Advertisement

Knox County Health Department to offer Pfizer boosters

The health department said the new offering was in accordance with the new recommendations from the FDA and the CDC.
(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox CountyHealth Department will begin offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to those who qualify beginning on Monday, September 27.

The health department said the new offering was in accordance with the new recommendations from the FDA and the CDC.

Per the CDC, people must have previously received the Pfizer vaccine series at least six months prior and fall into one of the below categories:

• individuals 65 and older

• residents in long-term care settings age 18 years and older

• individuals 18-64 years old with underlying medical conditions

• individuals 18-64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure due to where they work or live (ex: health care worker, teacher, first responder, worker/resident in congregate setting)

Those who are eligible may schedule an appointment to receive their booster dose of Pfizer by calling the KCHD Public Information Line at 865-215-5555.

Vaccine cards will need to be present to ensure they have previously received the Pfizer vaccine.

KCHD recommends they speak with their primary care provider as they will be most familiar with their medical history, if people have questions about receiving the booster dose.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marisa Ferrante
Knoxville woman in custody for abandoning burning car while naked, police say
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Steven Gardner
Knoxville man tries to cash fake check from church
MORE PEOPLE ARE DYING THAN YEARS PAST
“Shocking” images paint picture of a growing drug crisis across East Tennessee | Now what?
Morning wreck closes Rutledge Pike
Knoxville Police Department responds to Rutledge Pike crash, spill

Latest News

Teacher asked students question
Federal judge orders Knox County Schools to implement mask policy
Notable matchups for Week-6 of Varsity All Access
Knoxville Police Department seeking public assistance to identify skeletal remains
Justin Maysfield
Cocke Co. man charged after shooting wife in stomach with shotgun