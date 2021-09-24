Advertisement

Knox County Schools parents react to federal ruling on masks

Knox County schools parents have strong opinions for and against masking in schools.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County schools parents have strong opinions for and against masking in schools. This comes after a federal judge ruled Knox County Schools must immediately require all staff and students to wear masks amid a legal battle.

One KCS mom said she’s worried her students won’t be able to see social cues and wonders if the pandemic and mask wearing will ever go away.

“These kids that are super sick I mean it’s awful for them to be super sick, but I just don’t think it’s quite enough for us to be inhibiting all of the children’s daily learning,” explained Amy Huettel.

Another mom, Sara Holladay, said her students have been wearing the masks since the start of the school year and hope it helps prevent the spread of COVID.

“Absolutely pleased that this is going to be a change that all of our students and teachers and staff can look forward to,” said Holladay.

Huettel said her sons will be wearing a mask at school on Monday.

