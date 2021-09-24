Advertisement

Knoxville business explains how to cook and eat gator ahead of UT/Florida game

Shrimp Dock in Knoxville makes eating gator a yearly tradition
By Sam Luther
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -”It taste’s just like chicken” is the age-old adage when it comes to eating gator. For Phil Dangel and the rest of the crew at the Shrimp Dock, they’ve taken a special approach to the week leading up to Tennessee playing Florida.

At the Shrimp Dock, gator is served year round, but Dangel says 90% of gator sales come the week leading up to the game. This year they expect to sell nearly two thousand pounds of gator between their three store locations.

Customer Jana Gouge said “we’re going to have a party on Saturday, it’s football season you know.” Instead of pizza rolls, pasta, or nachos, Gouge left the Shrimp Dock with four pounds of gator meat. She plans to season it, and fry it as nuggets to serve to hungry guests.

As far as the recommended way to cook gator, Dangle says the most common way to do it is by doing fried nuggets and using any kind of sauce you like. At the Shrimp Dock, they soak their gator meat in buttermilk and hot sauce for 24 hours before it’s cooked to get that unique flavor.

If you don’t want to try fried nuggets, the Shrimp Dock also sells gator gumbo, sausage, po’boy’s, and fillets.

The gator meat now sits behind a glass case or a fridge now, but 12 years ago when Dangel came up with this idea he was thinking outside the box to excite the Vol faithful.

“They laughed at me they told me you couldn’t bring it over state lines. And I really had no plan for how I was going to do it or what I was going to do but I thought it would be exciting,” said Dangel.

Shrimp Dock will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. At the Bearden location on Saturday they’ll have smoked gator, which won’t be available at the other locations.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marisa Ferrante
Knoxville woman in custody for abandoning burning car while naked, police say
MORE PEOPLE ARE DYING THAN YEARS PAST
“Shocking” images paint picture of a growing drug crisis across East Tennessee | Now what?
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Janet Hunter and her son are sleeping in their Acura SUV in the parking lot of a Farragut...
Woman with colon cancer living out of car blames Knoxville housing crisis
Isiah Carvin was charged after firing shots at his grandmother.
Knoxville man arrested after attempting to shoot grandmother

Latest News

Teacher asked students question
Federal judge: Knox Co. Schools must implement mask mandate
Knoxville Police now investigating disappearance as possible homicide
A frustrated family and community continues the search for Desheena Kyle
Shrimp Dock makes eating gator a 12 year long tradition
gator pkg
What a view of the Henley and Gay Street bridges over downtown Knoxville!
Another chilly morning but we’re back in the 80s soon!