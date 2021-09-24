Knoxville Police Department mourns loss of officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Jeff Damewood.

After a long battle of cancer, Officer Damewood passed away Thursday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center, according to a release.

Officer Damewood, originally from Knoxville, joined the KPD in January of 1997, completed the training academy and took an oath of office in June of the same year, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officer Damewood spent the majority of his 24 years of experience on patrol. However, over his tenure, he was also assigned to a K-9 unit and worked as a Field Training Officer, helped prepare graduates of the recruit academy for solo work in the field, investigated in the Family Crimes Unit and most recently worked as an investigator in the Property Crimes Unit.

The experienced officer was commended for his exemplary actions on multiple occasions, receiving Officer of the Month three times, according to officials.

His supervisors described him as a hard-working, passionate officer who was dependable, professional and knowledgeable, his fellow coworkers said.

“Our entire department is devastated by the loss of Officer Damewood,” Chief of Police Eve Thomas said. “Jeff was a dedicated and passionate police officer but, more importantly, he was a special father, husband and friend, and an incredible human being. Our hearts are broken and we will miss Jeff dearly.”

Chief of Police Thomas continued.

“Over the past year, we watched and supported Jeff as he went through the most challenging battle of his life,” Thomas added. “As only Jeff could, he fought valiantly and courageously. And despite the trials and tribulations Jeff faced, he continued to do what he loved: serving the community as a KPD officer. He truly loved this department and this community, and the impact of his loss is immeasurable.”

The Knoxville Police Department said that officers will wear mourning bands over their badges for the next five days in honor of Jeff’s memory. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

