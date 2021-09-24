Knoxville Police Department searching for man cashing counterfeit checks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a man who has passed close to $20,000 in counterfeit checks.

The man reportedly went to another bank recently to withdraw $5,000 using a fake driver’s license when the teller recognized him from previous incidents.

If you know this man, please contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

KPD has requested assistance in learning more about the identity of this man.

If you recognized him, you can submit a to East TN Valley Crime Stoppers online, or via the P3 TIPS app.

