Knoxville Police Department searching for man cashing counterfeit checks
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a man who has passed close to $20,000 in counterfeit checks.
The man reportedly went to another bank recently to withdraw $5,000 using a fake driver’s license when the teller recognized him from previous incidents.
KPD has requested assistance in learning more about the identity of this man.
If you recognized him, you can submit a to East TN Valley Crime Stoppers online, or via the P3 TIPS app.
