Knoxville Police Department seeking public assistance to identify skeletal remains

Investigators said that foul play is not suspected at this time, but a cause of death has not been determined.
By Paige Hill
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance to help identify the skeletal remains of a person who was found near Western Avenue in a tent earlier in September.

On September 7, investigators responded to a call and found the remains of a victim, who had apparently been deceased for six months. The remains were transported to the Regional Forensic Center for further examination.

Investigators said that foul play was not suspected at this time, but a cause of death has not been determined.

Investigators were unable to locate anything to assist in the identification of the deceased.

The scare information of the victim included his nickname of “Old Man” and the knowledge of an unknown woman who visited him on occasion to provide supplies, according to officials.

No additional information is known about the victim.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of the victim, they are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

