Knoxville Symphony Orchestra returns to the Tennessee Theatre in-person

For the first time in more than one year the Symphony returns to in-person performances.
By William Puckett
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Thursday night, the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra returned to the Tennessee Theatre for the Moxley Carmichael Masterwork Series.

Masks, proof of vaccination or a negative covid test no more than 72 hours before the event is required for entry.

The performance Thursday night was the first in-person since February of 2020.

“There’s such an energy when people are in the hall and our musicians get to feed off that. So, it makes it really fun to have people back together again. We haven’t played a full concert in this hall since February of 2020″ said Executive Director, Rachel Ford.

The Symphony has a full calendar for the performance year with another concert Wednesday the 29th.

