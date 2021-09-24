Advertisement

Latest treatments, research on Parkinson’s Disease

UTMC offers free virtual workshop for patients and caregivers.
UT Medical Center offers a free workshop for patients and caregivers about Parkinson's Disease.
By Anne Brock
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you or someone you love has concerns about Parkinson’s Disease, you are invited to a free virtual workshop by the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The workshop will include UTMC physicians and guest speakers, who will cover diagnosis, treatments and lifestyle. While the event is free on October 8, you will need to register for it.

Dr. Christopher Tilleson is a specialist in Parkinson’s Disease, which he explained is a degenerative disease affecting the brain’s production of dopamine and the body’s nervous system.

“So a lot of our treatments, at least when we talk about treatments that help symptoms, are directed more at the movement problems, and trying to help the dopamine that’s still in the brain,” Dr. Tilleson said.

He said new drug therapies include inhalers, pills and patches.

Dr. Tilleson said a healthy lifestyle, including exercise, is also important for Parkinson’s patients.

“We’re still trying to determine what the best type of exercise is. It seems to be more high-intensity exercise where you get your heart rate up seems to help better. And there are certainly different trials right now looking at different types of high-intensity exercise that might have an improvement or more of an improvement in Parkinson’s disease than other types of exercise,” Dr. Tilleson said.

You can sign up for the free workshop here.

