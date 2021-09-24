New classroom on wheels rolls into Cocke County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County’s School District donated a school bus as part of a partnership with Save the Children. The group is using the bus as a mobile classroom, and they’ve called it the ABC Bus - Alphabet, Books, and Creativity.

The partnership has paved the way toward a smooth cradle to career route and kindergarten readiness.

“We’ve realized that kids spend a very small amount of time in a classroom, or in an early childhood education program, so we’re wanting to take the classroom to the community,” Kathy Holt with Save the Children said.

“Our county is really spread out. Our communities are very remote and its not always easy for our parents to get their kids to a library or get their kids a book in hand,” Casey Kelly, Assistant Director for Cocke County Schools, said.

This new ride will be making stops around the county offering all children free books, writing projects, computer literacy games and food drop offs. The bus can be spotted find anywhere from the grocery store to your neighborhood in Cocke County.

