Advertisement

New classroom on wheels rolls into Cocke County

This new ride will be making stops around the county offering all children free books, writing projects, computer literacy games and food drop offs.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Cocke County’s School District donated a school bus as part of a partnership with Save the Children. The group is using the bus as a mobile classroom, and they’ve called it the ABC Bus - Alphabet, Books, and Creativity.

The partnership has paved the way toward a smooth cradle to career route and kindergarten readiness.

“We’ve realized that kids spend a very small amount of time in a classroom, or in an early childhood education program, so we’re wanting to take the classroom to the community,” Kathy Holt with Save the Children said.

“Our county is really spread out. Our communities are very remote and its not always easy for our parents to get their kids to a library or get their kids a book in hand,” Casey Kelly, Assistant Director for Cocke County Schools, said.

This new ride will be making stops around the county offering all children free books, writing projects, computer literacy games and food drop offs. The bus can be spotted find anywhere from the grocery store to your neighborhood in Cocke County.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marisa Ferrante
Knoxville woman in custody for abandoning burning car while naked, police say
MORE PEOPLE ARE DYING THAN YEARS PAST
“Shocking” images paint picture of a growing drug crisis across East Tennessee | Now what?
Ambulance on scene Collierville Kroger shooting
1 person killed, 12 injured in shooting at Kroger in Memphis area; suspect dead
Janet Hunter and her son are sleeping in their Acura SUV in the parking lot of a Farragut...
Woman with colon cancer living out of car blames Knoxville housing crisis
Isiah Carvin was charged after firing shots at his grandmother.
Knoxville man arrested after attempting to shoot grandmother

Latest News

Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Knox County Schools parents react to federal ruling on masks
Shrimp Dock in Knoxville makes eating gator a yearly tradition
Knoxville business explains how to cook and eat gator ahead of UT/Florida game
Teacher asked students question
Federal judge: Knox Co. Schools must implement mask mandate
Knoxville Police now investigating disappearance as possible homicide
A frustrated family and community continues the search for Desheena Kyle