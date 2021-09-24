Notable matchups for Week-6 of Varsity All Access

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week-6 of the 2021 high school football season kicked off with state powers Alcoa and West locking horns on Rivalry Thursday football. A full slate of action on Friday night including Science Hill at Maryville, Carter at Karns, Fulton at Bearden and undefeated Kingston at Campbell County.

Kingston (5-0) at Campbell County (4-1)

Brian Pankey’s undefeated Kingston Yellow Jackets travel to 4-1 Campbell County this week. This is the first meeting between the schools. The Cougars had a tough time running the football last week in a 41-34 loss to Karns. The job gets even tougher this week against a Kingston defense that’s allowed just 15 points through five games.

Science Hill (3-2) at Maryville (5-0)

Derek Hunt’s Maryville Red Rebels are rolling at 5-0, having outscored their opponents by a whopping 215 to 78. Science Hill put 55 points on the board last week against William Blount, but will be hard pressed to put up anything near that total as it tries to upset the undefeated Rebels.

Fulton (3-2) at Bearden (2-3)

An intriguing matchup Friday night sees 5A Fulton paying a visit to Class-6A Bearden. The Falcons are flying high following a big win on TV over Gibbs in last week’s Rivalry Thursday game. Fulton’s Daveon Shenault rushed for 105 yards and three TD’s in the win over the Eagles,. who also had no answer for Falcons speedster Marcellus Jackson. After winning two straight, the Bulldogs have dropped two in a row giving up an average of 34 points in losses to South-Doyle and Maryville.

Carter (4-1) at Karns (3-2)

Standout Karns running back Desean Bishop is having another terrific season for the Beavers. Over 350 yards rushing and four touchdowns last week for the Vol target in a big win at Karns. Brad Taylor’s team is now 3-2 on the season and they’ll put that record on the line against a very good Carter football team. The Green Hornets improved to 4-1 on the year with a 34-30 win at Coalfield last week thanks to a last minute touchdown grab by Brody Blankenship.

Should be a good one just off Oak Ridge Highway. Plenty of great matchups including Farragut at South-Doyle, Anderson County at Elizabethton and Chattanooga Christian at CAK. We’ll have highlights of all these games as well as alive Zoom interview with head coach Scott Branton of the 4-1 Seymour Eagles. It’s all coming your way Friday night at 11pm on Varsity All Access.

