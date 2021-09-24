Police asking for help finding suspect in catalytic converter theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department is asking for help to identify the suspects, who stole a catalytic converter from a victim’s vehicle while they were at the Cheddar’s on Clinton Highway.

Police say the theft occurred on September 4, and the suspects were driving the Nissan Rogue pictured below.

Help needed to identify the pictured suspects, who stole a catalytic converter from a victim’s vehicle while they were at the Cheddar’s on Clinton Highway on 9/4. The suspects were operating the pictured black Nissan Rogue. If you know them, please contact @tn_crime! pic.twitter.com/vJZxA50354 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 24, 2021

If you know the suspects or have any information contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

