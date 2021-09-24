Police asking for help finding suspect in catalytic converter theft
KPD is asking for your help to identify the suspects
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department is asking for help to identify the suspects, who stole a catalytic converter from a victim’s vehicle while they were at the Cheddar’s on Clinton Highway.
Police say the theft occurred on September 4, and the suspects were driving the Nissan Rogue pictured below.
If you know the suspects or have any information contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
