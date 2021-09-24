Tennessee mourns loss of Justice Cornelia A. Clark

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia A. Clark, whose public service to the judiciary and the community, lasted over four decades.

Justice Clark passed away overnight in her sleep at the age of 71 after a battle with cancer.

Governor Phil Bredesen appointed Justice Clark to the Supreme County in 2005 and was reelected in 2006 and 2014. She served as Chief Justice from 2010 to 2021.

“Justice Clark was a member of the Tennessee judicial family for over 30 years and has mentored hundreds of judges,” said Chief Justice Roger A. Page. “She loved the Tennessee judicial system and has made it better in immeasurable ways. As her colleague for the past five and one-half years, I observed her tremendous work ethic. Her keen mind was surpassed only by her kind and caring heart. She truly tried her best to decide each case based on the applicable law and nothing else. The Supreme Court will not be the same without her.”

Prior to joining the Supreme Court, Justice Clark served as the director of the Administrative Office of the Courts from 1999 to 2005.

“Justice Clark and I served together on the Supreme Court for thirteen years. We shared many experiences as colleagues and as friends,” Justice Sharon G. Lee said. “Our friendship strengthened over the years as we faced challenges together—such as the contested retention election in 2014—and through our laughter and good times when we joined with fellow women judges at our ‘Tennessee Chicks Rule’ dinners, and when we traveled to Cuba to study their judicial system. I saw first-hand Justice Clark’s tireless dedication to her faith, her family, her friends, the judiciary, and access to justice for all. She faced every challenge and obstacle with grace, hard work, and humility.”

Once Governor Ned McWherter appointed Justice Clark to the trial bench covering the 21st Judicial District of Williamson, Hickman, Petty and Lewis counties in 1989, she became the first woman judge to serve rural counties in Tennessee.

She paved the way for fellow judges to be accepted by clerks, litigants, lawyers and other judges.

“Connie Clark’s service to the people of the State of Tennessee at all levels was inspiring and second to none. Her commitment to public service was unsurpassed,” said Justice Jeff Bivins. “She was a brilliant and incredibly fair jurist. Her institutional knowledge and expertise cannot be replaced. To me, she also was a trusted friend and colleague both before and since I joined the Court. I will so miss her not only in all Court matters but as a dear friend.”

Justice Clark had the longest tenure of the Justices currently serving on the Supreme Court. In total, she was on the bench for more than 1,100 Supreme Couty cases.

“Justice Connie Clark had a pitch-perfect judicial temperament. Always calm, measured, precise, and even-handed in her approach to the Court’s decisions,” said Justice Holly Kirby. “In the important cases the Court takes on, she always strove to put aside any political considerations or personal judgment on the wisdom of actions of the other two branches of government. I’ll never attain Justice Clark’s level of judicial perfection, but she inspires me every day to try.”

Justice Clark has been recognized for her service to law with many awards. She was also known as an advocate for women in the legal profession, a national and statewide leader and teacher and a lifelong member of the faith community.

Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III said he was honored to have known and worked alongside Justice Clark.

“I was honored to have known and worked with Justice Clark, an eighth-generation Tennessean whose contributions to the judiciary and the people of Tennessee will be felt for generations to come,” said Slatery. “..You could be sure she lived by her own words, “It’s always good to remember where you came from,” which she did by serving her hometown, her church, and her state. While she will be deeply missed, she will be remembered and celebrated by not only those who knew her personally, but by all the beneficiaries of her service to Tennessee.”

U.S. Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn also expressed her condolences.

“Justice Connie Clark devoted her life to serving Tennesseans, and it is with a heavy heart that we mourn her passing,” said Senator Blackburn. “Justice Clark was a trailblazer in Tennessee’s legal community and has left a lasting impact on our state. Please join me in praying for her family during this difficult time.”

Governor Bill Lee also said he was deeply saddened by the news. He also said flags across the state will fly half-staff in Justice Clark’s honor.

““Maria and I are deeply saddened by the news of Justice Connie Clark’s passing. Throughout her five decades of public service, including 16 years on the Tennessee Supreme Court, Justice Clark was a fierce advocate for justice and a trailblazer for women in the legal profession. She also made a profound impact on our state as an active member of her church and the Franklin community. We are praying for the Clark family and join Tennesseans in honoring her incredible life and legacy. Flags across the state will fly at half-staff in Justice Clark’s honor.”

