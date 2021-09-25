2021 Fall events in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fall is finally among us! What if your favorite fall activity? Is it pumpkin or apple picking, corn mazes, haunted houses, bonfires, hayrides? Whatever it is, you can get into the fall spirit with one of the many events around East Tennessee.

Maple Lane Farms

Maple Lane Farms announced that the farm will open to autumn festivities for the 2021 season on Oct. 1 for its 23rd season. The Maze is open on weekends from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. The Haunted Maze begins nightly Oct. 22 through Oct. 31.

Wears Valley Fall Festival

Keep Sevierville Beautiful’s Wears Valley Fall Festival will start on Friday, Oct. 15 and continues through Sunday, Oct. 17. The hours of the festival will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The festival will host sixteen acres of family fun including crafters, interactive activities, entertainment, children’s events and a variety of foods.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival

Dollywood announced that they will celebrate the splendor of autumn in the rolling foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains during the Harvest Festival presented by Humana from Sept. 24 to Oct. 30.

Dollywood is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day of operation during the Harvest Festival. The park is closed on Tuesdays throughout the festival.

The festival will also include the family-friendly Great Pumpkin LumiNights.

OktOBERfest

Ober Gatlinburg’s OktOBERfest will operate from Friday, Sept. 24 to Oct. 31. The festival will feature Bavarian-style food, beer, costumes and music.

All shows are free and will be held upstairs in the Seasons of Ober Gatlinburg, a released announced.

Oakes Farm

Oakes Farm operates a huge corn maze and pumpkin patch. The farm began on Sept. 25 and will run until Halloween. On Thursday and Friday, you can visit from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets online are discounted by $3.

The farm will also be open on Oct. 11, 12, and 13 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Deep Wells Farm

Deep Wells Farm is located in Lenior City, Tennessee and will operate from Sept. 25 to Halloween.

The farm is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The farm will also be open on Oct. 11, 12, and 13 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the official website, the farm will only take cash and does not take reservations.

The pumpkin patch, playground, and the corn maze alone are $12 separately. To include all three, it is $18.

Halloween Events

