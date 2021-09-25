Another perfect day Sunday, warming up for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunny and perfect weather continues Sunday, but those high temperatures will increase as we head into the new work week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Of course, the Volunteers are away for the first time all season. In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, the Big Orange is heading into the Swamp. That stadium is vaunted for its high humidity. But this time around, that’s not really the case. Game time temperatures go from the 70s to near 70. If you are watching the game at home or maybe in the backyard, temperatures will start out into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Once the sun sets, it’ll feel pretty chilly out there.

All Vol Forecast (WVLT)

Tonight we’ll see some patchy fog with temperatures dropping into the lower 50s. Some areas could wake up to lows in the upper 40s.

The fall-like temperatures continue Sunday with highs getting near 77 degrees. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day as well!

LOOKING AHEAD

Once Monday rolls around we’ll keep the sun, but add back into the mix the warmth. Next week temperatures will be back near 80 and above for much of the week. The dry pattern stays with us as well as we roll right on into next weekend.

Saturday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

