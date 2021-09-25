Advertisement

DICK’S House of Sport named partner with University of Tennessee Athletics

The sporting goods store will host special UT events and run promotions on Vols gear, the release said.
The outside of Dick's House of Sport
The outside of Dick's House of Sport
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with West Town Mall’s DICK’S House of Sport announced a new partnership with the University of Tennessee Athletics department Friday.

According to a release from the company, the business will become the presenting partner for Youth Sports Day at Tennessee, a program aimed at youth players, coaches and families. DICK’S House of Sport will also be involved in the annual Tennessee Football Spring Coaches Clinic for middle and high school coaches.

“There is nothing bigger in Knoxville than The University of Tennessee athletics,” said Leroy Tunley, executive director of DICK’S House of Sport in Knoxville. “This is a fantastic opportunity to bring together two organizations that share a passion for sport, youth participation in sport and community and amplify these programs for Knoxville.”

Director of Athletics Danny White also commented on the partnership.

“We’re incredibly appreciative of DICK’S House of Sport’s enthusiasm in aligning with Tennessee Athletics for this first-of-its-kind collegiate partnership, and we share that enthusiasm,” White said. “Their new House of Sport here in Knoxville is an extraordinary facility, and this partnership allows us to collaboratively leverage the House of Sport and our Tennessee brand in a way that positively impacts youth throughout our community.”

The sporting goods store will also host special UT events and run promotions on Vols gear, the release said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marisa Ferrante
Knoxville woman in custody for abandoning burning car while naked, police say
MORE PEOPLE ARE DYING THAN YEARS PAST
“Shocking” images paint picture of a growing drug crisis across East Tennessee | Now what?
Isiah Carvin was charged after firing shots at his grandmother.
Knoxville man arrested after attempting to shoot grandmother
Teacher asked students question
Federal judge: Knox Co. Schools must implement mask mandate
Janet Hunter and her son are sleeping in their Acura SUV in the parking lot of a Farragut...
Woman with colon cancer living out of car blames Knoxville housing crisis

Latest News

Notable matchups for Week-6 of Varsity All Access
West vs. Alcoa - Rivalry Thursday
Alcoa downs West in double overtime
Pensky
Pensky on Ted Lasso
Rivalry Thursday
Walk-off PAT lifts Alcoa over West in double overtime