DICK’S House of Sport named partner with University of Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with West Town Mall’s DICK’S House of Sport announced a new partnership with the University of Tennessee Athletics department Friday.

According to a release from the company, the business will become the presenting partner for Youth Sports Day at Tennessee, a program aimed at youth players, coaches and families. DICK’S House of Sport will also be involved in the annual Tennessee Football Spring Coaches Clinic for middle and high school coaches.

“There is nothing bigger in Knoxville than The University of Tennessee athletics,” said Leroy Tunley, executive director of DICK’S House of Sport in Knoxville. “This is a fantastic opportunity to bring together two organizations that share a passion for sport, youth participation in sport and community and amplify these programs for Knoxville.”

Director of Athletics Danny White also commented on the partnership.

“We’re incredibly appreciative of DICK’S House of Sport’s enthusiasm in aligning with Tennessee Athletics for this first-of-its-kind collegiate partnership, and we share that enthusiasm,” White said. “Their new House of Sport here in Knoxville is an extraordinary facility, and this partnership allows us to collaboratively leverage the House of Sport and our Tennessee brand in a way that positively impacts youth throughout our community.”

The sporting goods store will also host special UT events and run promotions on Vols gear, the release said.

