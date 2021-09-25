Advertisement

FULL SCOREBOARD - Varsity All Access week six

Week six of the high school football season kicked off with a walk-off overtime thriller on Rivalry Thursday and rolled right into Friday night’s action across East Tennessee.
Farragut football
Farragut football(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:17 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week six of the high school football season kicked off with a walk-off overtime thriller on Rivalry Thursday and rolled right into Friday night’s action across East Tennessee.

Kingston 0, Campbell Co. 35

Science Hill 17, Maryville 41

Knoxville Fulton 15, Bearden 10

Farragut 28, South-Doyle 21

Heritage 12 Seymour 27

Knoxville Halls 7, Powell 14

Knoxville Carter 25, Karns 48

Anderson Co. 7, Elizabethton 27

Notre Dame 7, Knoxville Grace 6

Oneida 19, Northview Academy 0

Chattanooga Christian 0, CAK 31

Brainerd 36, Austin-East 0

Clinton 15, Chattanooga Central 20

Coosa Christian, AL 7, Gatlinburg-Pittman 56

Copper Basin 8, Tellico Plains 46

Cosby 18, Cloudland 52

Cumberland Co. 24, Polk Co. 10

DCA 28, Silverdale 48

Dobyns Bennett 7, Greeneville 35

Gordonsville 21, Coalfield 0

Hardin Valley 21, Knoxville Central 41

Loudon 34, Greenback 12

Morristown West 41 Cocke Co. 0

Rockwood 63, Harriman 26

Scott 6, Pigeon Forge 35

Sequoyah 7, Sweetwater 50

Sevier Co. 28, William Blount 21

Swain County, NC at King’s Academy - COVID FORFEIT

Thomas Walker, VA 36, Claiborne 6

Union Co. 12, Grainger 14

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher asked students question
Federal judge: Knox Co. Schools must implement mask mandate
MORE PEOPLE ARE DYING THAN YEARS PAST
“Shocking” images paint picture of a growing drug crisis across East Tennessee | Now what?
Isiah Carvin was charged after firing shots at his grandmother.
Knoxville man arrested after attempting to shoot grandmother
Janet Hunter and her son are sleeping in their Acura SUV in the parking lot of a Farragut...
Woman with colon cancer living out of car blames Knoxville housing crisis
Justin Maysfield
Cocke Co. man charged after shooting wife in stomach with shotgun

Latest News

The outside of Dick's House of Sport
DICK’S House of Sport named partner with University of Tennessee Athletics
West vs. Alcoa - Rivalry Thursday
Alcoa downs West in double overtime
Pensky
Pensky on Ted Lasso
Rivalry Thursday
Walk-off PAT lifts Alcoa over West in double overtime