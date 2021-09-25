FULL SCOREBOARD - Varsity All Access week six
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Week six of the high school football season kicked off with a walk-off overtime thriller on Rivalry Thursday and rolled right into Friday night’s action across East Tennessee.
Kingston 0, Campbell Co. 35
Science Hill 17, Maryville 41
Knoxville Fulton 15, Bearden 10
Farragut 28, South-Doyle 21
Heritage 12 Seymour 27
Knoxville Halls 7, Powell 14
Knoxville Carter 25, Karns 48
Anderson Co. 7, Elizabethton 27
Notre Dame 7, Knoxville Grace 6
Oneida 19, Northview Academy 0
Chattanooga Christian 0, CAK 31
Brainerd 36, Austin-East 0
Clinton 15, Chattanooga Central 20
Coosa Christian, AL 7, Gatlinburg-Pittman 56
Copper Basin 8, Tellico Plains 46
Cosby 18, Cloudland 52
Cumberland Co. 24, Polk Co. 10
DCA 28, Silverdale 48
Dobyns Bennett 7, Greeneville 35
Gordonsville 21, Coalfield 0
Hardin Valley 21, Knoxville Central 41
Loudon 34, Greenback 12
Morristown West 41 Cocke Co. 0
Rockwood 63, Harriman 26
Scott 6, Pigeon Forge 35
Sequoyah 7, Sweetwater 50
Sevier Co. 28, William Blount 21
Swain County, NC at King’s Academy - COVID FORFEIT
Thomas Walker, VA 36, Claiborne 6
Union Co. 12, Grainger 14
