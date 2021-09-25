Advertisement

Knox County Schools bus drivers contemplating masking order protest

After lengthy discussion, bus drivers decided not to go through with the service halt, a spokesperson with the drivers said in a release.
(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools bus contractors held an emergency meeting Saturday at Piney Grove Baptist Church to discuss the possibility of halting bus services in protest to the court order implementing a mask mandate in Knox County Schools.

After lengthy discussion, bus drivers decided not to go through with the service halt, a spokesperson with the drivers said in a release. Bus drives felt that the lack of warning to students and parents about the lack of transportation to schools could pose a danger. The drivers agreed to continue bus services until courts clarify the order.

The court order was released Friday. Under the order, Knox County Schools must reestablish the same masking mandate it had in place for the 2020-2021 school year. Superintendent Bob Thomas announced shortly after that the district plans to comply with the order, at least while legal experts continue to evaluate it.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher asked students question
Knox County Superintendent: Masks required on Monday
MORE PEOPLE ARE DYING THAN YEARS PAST
“Shocking” images paint picture of a growing drug crisis across East Tennessee | Now what?
Isiah Carvin was charged after firing shots at his grandmother.
Knoxville man arrested after attempting to shoot grandmother
Janet Hunter and her son are sleeping in their Acura SUV in the parking lot of a Farragut...
Woman with colon cancer living out of car blames Knoxville housing crisis
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Latest News

2021 Fall events in East Tennessee
2021 Fall events in East Tennessee
William Cabaniss and Krista DeSocio
Teen-owned Maryville nonprofit helping fight food insecurity
UT faithful in Gainesville, Florida on September 25th, 2021 prior toTennessee's annual game...
LIVE THREAD: Vols visit Swamp to face #11 Florida
Teacher asked students question
Knox County Superintendent: Masks required on Monday