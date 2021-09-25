Knox County Schools bus drivers contemplating masking order protest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools bus contractors held an emergency meeting Saturday at Piney Grove Baptist Church to discuss the possibility of halting bus services in protest to the court order implementing a mask mandate in Knox County Schools.

After lengthy discussion, bus drivers decided not to go through with the service halt, a spokesperson with the drivers said in a release. Bus drives felt that the lack of warning to students and parents about the lack of transportation to schools could pose a danger. The drivers agreed to continue bus services until courts clarify the order.

The court order was released Friday. Under the order, Knox County Schools must reestablish the same masking mandate it had in place for the 2020-2021 school year. Superintendent Bob Thomas announced shortly after that the district plans to comply with the order, at least while legal experts continue to evaluate it.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.