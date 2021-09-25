LIVE THREAD: Vols visit Swamp to face #11 Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee hits the road for the first time this season with a showdown against SEC East rival Florida in primetime on Saturday night in Gainesville.

The Vols are coming off a 56-0 shutout of Tennessee Tech last weekend and will look to carry that momentum into Saturday as they look to spring the upset against the 11th-ranked Gators.

The Gatords have won 15 of the last 16 games between these two SEC East rivals with the exception being 2016 in Knoxville. Tennessee’s last win in the Swamp came back in 2003. Also, Josh Heupel is trying to become the first Tennessee head coach to beat the Gators in his first try. The last to do it was Phillip Fulmer as UT’s interim head coach back in 1992.

Kickoff is 7pm on ESPN. Be sure to follow this thread and on WVLT Twitter for updates throughout the game. Then afterwards, tune in to WVLT News and WVLT Facebook for postgame comments from head coach Josh Heupel.

