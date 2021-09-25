Sunny and mild this afternoon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up to patches of dense fog across the area. Some visibilities are down to zero.

Still lots of sunshine out there Saturday afternoon and you may notice a stair step up on temperatures each day through the start of next week. There is a *slight* chance of rain on the Plateau and the six southeastern counties we cover in Kentucky.

Of course the Volunteers are away for the first time all season. In your “I’m All Vol” forecast, the Big Orange is heading into the Swamp. That stadium is vaunted for its high humidity. But this time around, that’s not really the case. Game time temperatures go from the 70s to near 70.

Saturday, Tennessee at Florida (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.