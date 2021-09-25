Teen-owned Maryville nonprofit helping fight food insecurity

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nonprofit Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow, started last year by William Cabaniss at 14, is helping Second Harvest Food Bank fight food insecurity in East Tennessee.

The company sells vanilla extract and gives all profits to the food bank. WVLT News spoke to Cabaniss, who said the nonprofit’s goal is to raise as much money as possible for Second Harvest.

“For the next few days, we’re trying to raise as much money as we can to help the food bank out. I grew up in an area where food insecurity was common, and from a young age it bothered me and I started volunteering at a soup kitchen through my grandma’s church. I would donate bananas, my favorite fruit to have a food bank locally. I would make monetary donations and seeing what COVID does, people really just respect that,” he said.

Krista DeSocio, Cabaniss’ partner and a food blogger, said she’s grateful to have the opportunity to help out the community.

“Well, I mean, it’s an opportunity that I don’t take lightly. I was raised by a mother who said ‘if we can’t give monetarily we have our hands.’ I’ve decided to use my social platform to help better the community,” she said.

Those interested in supporting the cause can check out Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow and Krista DeSocio’s Instagram.

