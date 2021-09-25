Advertisement

Teen-owned Maryville nonprofit helping fight food insecurity

The company sells vanilla extract and gives all profits to Second Harvest Food Bank.
William Cabaniss and Krista DeSocio
William Cabaniss and Krista DeSocio(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Nonprofit Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow, started last year by William Cabaniss at 14, is helping Second Harvest Food Bank fight food insecurity in East Tennessee.

The company sells vanilla extract and gives all profits to the food bank. WVLT News spoke to Cabaniss, who said the nonprofit’s goal is to raise as much money as possible for Second Harvest.

“For the next few days, we’re trying to raise as much money as we can to help the food bank out. I grew up in an area where food insecurity was common, and from a young age it bothered me and I started volunteering at a soup kitchen through my grandma’s church. I would donate bananas, my favorite fruit to have a food bank locally. I would make monetary donations and seeing what COVID does, people really just respect that,” he said.

Krista DeSocio, Cabaniss’ partner and a food blogger, said she’s grateful to have the opportunity to help out the community.

“Well, I mean, it’s an opportunity that I don’t take lightly. I was raised by a mother who said ‘if we can’t give monetarily we have our hands.’ I’ve decided to use my social platform to help better the community,” she said.

Those interested in supporting the cause can check out Vanilla Feeds Tomorrow and Krista DeSocio’s Instagram.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher asked students question
Knox County Superintendent: Masks required on Monday
MORE PEOPLE ARE DYING THAN YEARS PAST
“Shocking” images paint picture of a growing drug crisis across East Tennessee | Now what?
Isiah Carvin was charged after firing shots at his grandmother.
Knoxville man arrested after attempting to shoot grandmother
Janet Hunter and her son are sleeping in their Acura SUV in the parking lot of a Farragut...
Woman with colon cancer living out of car blames Knoxville housing crisis
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Latest News

Knox County Schools bus drivers contemplating masking order protest
2021 Fall events in East Tennessee
2021 Fall events in East Tennessee
UT faithful in Gainesville, Florida on September 25th, 2021 prior toTennessee's annual game...
LIVE THREAD: Vols visit Swamp to face #11 Florida
Teacher asked students question
Knox County Superintendent: Masks required on Monday