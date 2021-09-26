Advertisement

Amtrak cross-country train derails near town in Montana

An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in...
An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.(Jacob Cordeiro via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOPLIN, Mont. (AP) — An Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago derailed Saturday afternoon in north-central Montana, local media reported.

The train, which passengers on social media say was headed west to Seattle, derailed between the Havre and Shelby stops in Montana, the KXLY TV and KSEN radio reported.

The KSEN TV station reported that the train derailed about 1 mile from Joplin, Montana, a town of about 200 people.

An eyewitness told KSEN that at least four cars were tipped over and off the track. Emergency responders are on the scene.

The train is the Empire Builder line that runs between Seattle and Chicago, KXLY reported.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher asked students question
Knox County Superintendent: Masks required on Monday
MORE PEOPLE ARE DYING THAN YEARS PAST
“Shocking” images paint picture of a growing drug crisis across East Tennessee | Now what?
Isiah Carvin was charged after firing shots at his grandmother.
Knoxville man arrested after attempting to shoot grandmother
Janet Hunter and her son are sleeping in their Acura SUV in the parking lot of a Farragut...
Woman with colon cancer living out of car blames Knoxville housing crisis
Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
2 children reportedly thrown from bridge, killing 1; Woman in custody

Latest News

Supporters file into the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Ga., to attend former president...
Georgia rally marks debut of GOP primary ‘Trump ticket’
The rewards of an early Donald Trump endorsement were on display Saturday evening in Georgia.
Trump comments on Ga. governor at rally
Knox County Schools bus drivers contemplating masking order protest
Another perfect day Sunday
Another perfect day Sunday, warming up for the new week