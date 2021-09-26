Advertisement

Booster shots won’t end the pandemic, CDC says

While some Americans have already had a third shot, more than 70 million eligible Americans...
While some Americans have already had a third shot, more than 70 million eligible Americans have yet to roll up their sleeves for the first time.
By Maira Ansari
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration both agree that millions of people in the U.S. can get COVID-19 booster shots, but health officials stress this is not a solution against the potentially deadly virus.

There is some progress in the fight against COVID-19.  Average daily cases are at a low not seen since early August.

However, health officials say the battle is far from over.

About 64 percent of eligible people in the US are now fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

While some Americans have already had a third shot, more than 70 million eligible Americans have yet to roll up their sleeves for the first time.

“We’re seeing people not getting vaccinated even though vaccines will save their life,” CNN Medical Analyst Dr. Leana Wen said. “It’s really unfortunate at this point because the data are so clear, the evidence is so overwhelming.”

Health officials say getting a potentially life-saving shot should not be a political issue.

“This isn’t Democrat or Republican, this is life and death,” Ada County, Idaho Coroner Dotti Owens said. “When have we gotten to the point where we are so determined to either be a red state or a blue state, versus saving lives.”

CDC Director Doctor Rochelle Walensky says the booster shots will help, but they won’t give the U.S. the upper hand on the virus.

“Infections among the unvaccinated continue to fuel this pandemic resulting in a rising number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths,” Walensky said.

The average rate of COVID-19 deaths in the ten least vaccinated states more-than-quadrupled the rate found in the ten most vaccinated states, according to a CNN analysis of data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Superintendent of Knox County Schools cancels school for Monday
Ciani Renee Kistler
Knoxville Police Department finds missing woman
Knox County Schools bus drivers contemplating masking order protest
man shot by son according to KCSO
Man shot by son after dispute, KCSO says
Students wear masks in the classroom
Knox County Schools masking order sparks controversy

Latest News

The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19
Two hosts of "The View" received positive test results for COVID-19 moments before a scheduled...
COVID test drama plays out live on 'The View'
About 64% of eligible people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Progress seen in US COVID fight as boosters made available to some
The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19
Health experts say the upcoming flu season could be "severe," and with hospitals struggling,...
COVID-19 booster shots expected for some; health experts recommend flu shot