Superintendent of Knox County Schools cancels school for Monday

Superintendent Bob Thomas sent out a message to all Knox County schools parents that school is canceled on Monday September, 27 for all Knox County schools.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Superintendent of Knox County Schools Bob Thomas, sent out a message to all Knox County schools parents that school will be canceled on Monday September, 27 for all Knox County schools.

Administration and staff will report to work as usual, according to officials.

This comes after a federal judge ruled Knox County Schools must immediately require all staff and students to wear masks amid a legal battle.

“In an effort to ensure that we are in compliance with this federal order, Knox County Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 27,” Thomas said in a message to parents. “We will be using this time to work with our administration and staff, who will report to work as usual, to make sure our schools are ready for students on Tuesday.”

