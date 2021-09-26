Knoxville Police Department looking for missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are asking for public input in a possible missing person situation. According to KPD officials, Ciani Kistler, 24, was last seen in Krutch Park around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Public assistance requested to help locate Ciani Renee Kistler, 24, who reportedly got separated from her group in the downtown area last night. Ciani was last seen in Krutch Park around 2am this morning. She was wearing a long sleeve black shirt with black and white floral pants pic.twitter.com/a5SvuRpVGx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) September 26, 2021

According to an announcement, Kistler was wearing a long sleeve black shirt with black and white floral pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 865-215-4010.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.