Knoxville Police Department looking for missing woman
According to KPD officials, Ciani Kistler, 24, was last seen in Krutch Park around 2 a.m. Sunday.
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department are asking for public input in a possible missing person situation. According to KPD officials, Ciani Kistler, 24, was last seen in Krutch Park around 2 a.m. Sunday.
According to an announcement, Kistler was wearing a long sleeve black shirt with black and white floral pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call 865-215-4010.
