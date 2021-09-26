KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Superintendent of Knox County Schools Bob Thomas, sent out a message to all Knox County Schools parents that school will be canceled on Monday September, 27 for all Knox County schools.

KCS Officials Cancel School Monday Superintendent of Knox County Schools cancels school for Monday. Will Puckett has the latest on the developing situation. https://bit.ly/3ESPtzi Posted by WVLT on Sunday, September 26, 2021

Administration and staff will report to work as usual, according to officials.

This comes after a federal judge ruled Knox County Schools must immediately require all staff and students to wear masks amid a legal battle.

Superintendent Bob Thomas shared the attached message with families this evening. (9.26.21) pic.twitter.com/HdajIIxJAX — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) September 26, 2021

“In an effort to ensure that we are in compliance with this federal order, Knox County Schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 27,” Thomas said in a message to parents. “We will be using this time to work with our administration and staff, who will report to work as usual, to make sure our schools are ready for students on Tuesday.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.