Warmer temperatures return for the new week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you a fan of the sunshine and cooler temperatures? We will keep the sunshine but start to warm up heading into the new week!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some patchy fog is possible once again tonight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures look to start out near 54 degrees Monday morning.

Send the kids off with a jacket early as it’ll be a chilly start, but highs will get back to near 80 by the afternoon. We will continue to see lots of sunshine throughout the day as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures continue to warm up Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will get back into the lower 80s. Even those overnight lows warm back up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The sunny and dry weather continues as well. In fact, it looks like our region will stay dry over the next 7 days.

Mostly dry week ahead (WVLT)

We could potentially see some sprinkles Friday with a few more clouds. That mixture of sun and clouds continues into the weekend. One model wants to bring in some rain next week while other models stay dry. We’ll continue to keep an eye on that trend throughout the week. Enjoy the sunshine!

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Sunday Evening's 8 Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.