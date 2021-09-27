11 people displaced after fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Everyone is okay after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Northwest Knoxville Monday morning. The Knoxville Fire Department said it happened at the Meadowood apartments at 2322 Wilson Rd just after 1:00 a.m.

11 residents were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping them. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

