11 people displaced after fire

A fire started at an apartment complex Monday morning.
Fire at Meadowood Apartments
Fire at Meadowood Apartments(KFD)
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Everyone is okay after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Northwest Knoxville Monday morning. The Knoxville Fire Department said it happened at the Meadowood apartments at 2322 Wilson Rd just after 1:00 a.m.

11 residents were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping them. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

