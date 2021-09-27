Apartment complex tenants without water, claim it’s not the first time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tenants of Hudson on the Greenway, a Knoxville apartment complex managed by Brookside Properties, are going on over a day without water.

Thursday, residents were informed their water would be shut off most of the day Friday as West Knoxville Utilities replaces a water meter on a water line in the complex.

Saturday night, just after 11 p.m. the complex emailed residents saying the meter that had been installed, caused hot water heaters to burst, forcing the complex to turn off the water to every resident as they worked to fix the situation.

”Right now it’s been off since 8:30 last night and based on their emails, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to be on until maybe tomorrow,” said James Dodson who has lived at Hudson on the Greenway for just shy of three years.

Dodson has the means to put himself up overnight in a hotel but said this water outage isn’t the first of its kind.

”The water situation is untenable at best. In the three years I’ve lived there have been no less than 30 occurrences where our water has been shut off for six hours or more,” said Dodson.

In a follow-up email Sunday just before noon, the complex informed residents they were attempting to procure water bottles and that they were unable to be helped by West Knoxville Utilities and they’re enlisting the help of third-party plumbers to attain a pressure relief valve to fix the issue.

While providing water, Dodson said it’s almost the least they could do.

”The relief we’re getting from the apartment complex is they basically dumped some 16-ounce water bottles off next to the leasing office,” said Dodson.

On Sunday afternoon management emailed residents again saying the fix would not come Sunday and while water was waiting outside the leasing office, they would update tenants Monday as fixes were being made.

For Dodson, his worry is for the financially strained families living in the complex who cannot afford to live in a hotel for the night, or for the older residents who don’t have any way to leave the complex.

”This is a problem that needs to be fixed, that fix may be expensive, it may certainly cost Brookside Properties some money, it may put them in the red for the year but they need to do something so that we have water,” said Dodson.

WVLT News reached out to management for comment but did not hear back.

Disclaimer, Will Puckett who reported this story lived at Hudson on the Greenway and moved out Friday, but has a continuing lease through the middle of October.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.