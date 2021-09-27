Advertisement

A b-a-a-a-d day: Goats on the lam in Atlanta

By CNN
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSB) – A herd of goats took their appetites on the road in Atlanta.

On a sunny fall day, a video shows the goats walking around, enjoying the nice weather and snacking on shrubbery in the Buckhead neighborhood.

People in the area called police after spotting about a dozen goats trotting around a busy intersection.

One driver reported seeing the goats in the middle of a road.

Police say they were brought in to eat weeds at a nearby grocery store but somehow got loose.

Animal control was called in to help the owner of the goats corral them.

Copyright 2021 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ciani Renee Kistler
Knoxville Police Department finds missing woman
Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Superintendent of Knox County Schools cancels school for Monday
man shot by son according to KCSO
Man shot by son after dispute, KCSO says
Students wear masks in the classroom
Knox County Schools masking order sparks controversy
McMinn County shooting suspects
Two charged in deaths of four people in McMinn Co. make first appearance in court

Latest News

More sunshine Tuesday
The sunshine continues with warmer temperatures
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 31, 2017, file photo, Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President...
Boston, Dallas Fed presidents to leave in wake of trading disclosures
At least three people were killed when an Amtrak train that runs between Seattle and Chicago...
Amtrak train that derailed was going just under speed limit
Glenn Jacobs, law department to file a motion to amend federal mask mandate for Knox County...
Mayor Jacobs challenges federal judge’s school mask order