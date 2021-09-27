Advertisement

Boys and Girls Clubs of the TN Valley extends hours following KCS cancellation

Parents in need of childcare following the Know County Schools closure on Monday, can drop their children off at various Boys and Girls Clubs of the TN Valley.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley are extending their hours at certain clubs to assist parents with childcare following the announcement that all Knox County schools will be closed on Monday, Sept. 27.

The DeBusk Family Club (Halls Powell), Haslam Family Club, Middlebrook Club, North Ridge Crossing Club, Regal Teen Center, and the Vestal Club will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Montgomery Village, Walter P. Taylor, and Western Heights will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Lonsdale Elementary, Northwest Middle School, Norwood Elementary, and the South Knox Elementary clubs will be closed.

