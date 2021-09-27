Glass leading COVID-19 support at UT Medical Center

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee’s assistant adjutant general-air will lead the Defense Department’s COVID-19 support at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

The National Guard announced that Col. Jason Glass was named Tennessee’s dual-status commander for the project. A medical response team of 23 active duty service members from Fort Bliss, Texas, were assigned to help the UT Medical Center, Tennessee Department of Health and the Tennessee National Guard fight COVID-19.

The group includes four medical providers, 14 registered nurses, two respiratory therapists and three support staff.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)