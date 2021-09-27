Gradually warming up, at least the humidity is slow to climb

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are gradually heating back up this week, but luckily the humidity is slow to climb. This gives us a delay in rain chances until later in the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some patchy fog is possible once again this morning, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures start out near 54 degrees.

Send the kids off with a jacket early, but it’s a fall layer day. Highs get back to 80 degrees this afternoon. We will continue to see lots of sunshine throughout the day as well. There’s also a light breeze out of the southwest.

Tonight does come with passing clouds, so this keeps us around 58 degrees. A stray shower is possible in far Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky in the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Each afternoon gets a little warmer this week. We have more low 80s this week, but it starts to feel warmer midweek, as the humidity inches up each day.

More clouds are moving through at times Thursday, with scattered clouds leftover Friday as well. This is when the humidity and the clouds add up, but it’s still stray rain chances for now. It looks to be a little spottier on Sunday, with temperatures dipping to the upper 70s again.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

