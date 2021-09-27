Advertisement

Gradually warming up, at least the humidity is slow to climb

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says temperatures are back to above average after today.
Sunny start to the week.
Sunny start to the week.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are gradually heating back up this week, but luckily the humidity is slow to climb. This gives us a delay in rain chances until later in the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some patchy fog is possible once again this morning, with mostly clear skies. Temperatures start out near 54 degrees.

Send the kids off with a jacket early, but it’s a fall layer day. Highs get back to 80 degrees this afternoon. We will continue to see lots of sunshine throughout the day as well. There’s also a light breeze out of the southwest.

Tonight does come with passing clouds, so this keeps us around 58 degrees. A stray shower is possible in far Northeast Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky in the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Each afternoon gets a little warmer this week. We have more low 80s this week, but it starts to feel warmer midweek, as the humidity inches up each day.

More clouds are moving through at times Thursday, with scattered clouds leftover Friday as well. This is when the humidity and the clouds add up, but it’s still stray rain chances for now. It looks to be a little spottier on Sunday, with temperatures dipping to the upper 70s again.

Join us on the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ciani Renee Kistler
Knoxville Police Department finds missing woman
Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Superintendent of Knox County Schools cancels school for Monday
Knox County Schools bus drivers contemplating masking order protest
McMinn County shooting suspects
Sheriff: 10-month-old found safe after homicide suspects take it on the road
Students wear masks in the classroom
Knox County Schools masking order sparks controversy

Latest News

Sunny and warmer Monday
Warmer temperatures return for the new week
Another perfect day Sunday
Another perfect day Sunday, warming up for the new week
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Sunny and mild this afternoon
What a view of the Henley and Gay Street bridges over downtown Knoxville!
Another chilly morning but we’re back in the 80s soon!