Heather visits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dumplin Valley - Strawberry Plains

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley joins this group virtually.
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dumplin Valley have even performed some weather experiments recently, so they were ready to learn more about forecasting in East Tennessee.

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visited with the kids virtually, to show them how the WVLT Weather team puts together a forecast.

Thank you for asking Heather to visit virtually!
Thank you for asking Heather to visit!
