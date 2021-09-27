Heather visits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dumplin Valley - Strawberry Plains
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley joins this group virtually.
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Dumplin Valley have even performed some weather experiments recently, so they were ready to learn more about forecasting in East Tennessee.
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley visited with the kids virtually, to show them how the WVLT Weather team puts together a forecast.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.