Man shot by son after dispute, KCSO says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A 60-year-old is dead after his son shot him on Saturday, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Knox Co. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at 5309 Parkridge Drive and found Norman Walter Liske dead with at least one gun shot wound.

Deputies took the suspect, 20-year-old Wyatt Walter Liske into custody. Wyatt is Norman’s son, according to KCSO officials.

He is charged with second degree murder.

KCSO Major Crimes Detectives believe the incident occurred as the result of a domestic dispute.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

