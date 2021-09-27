Mayor Jacobs challenges federal judge’s school mask order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs told WVLT News he planned to file a motion to amend a federal judge’s order that temporarily requires masks in Knox County Schools. Jacobs said he reached the decision after meeting with the Knox County Law Department.

U.S. District Judge J. Ronnie Greer ruled Friday that Knox County Schools must immediately require all staff and students to wear masks amid a legal battle.

Governor Bill Lee’s executive order allowing Knox County School parents to opt-out of the mask mandate was also blocked by the judge.

“I am very disappointed in the ruling. I think the most important thing to remember about this for the people in Knox County, is this is not something the Board of Education did or Knox County Schools has done. This is a federal order that they have to comply with,” explained Jacobs.

Jacobs said the federal order is too strict for schools and should be modified to be similar to last year’s KCS mask requirements.

Last year’s mask policy was more broad, allowing for exemptions based on documented medical conditions, behavioral or other disability concerns. Students were also allowed to remove masks for specific instructional needs when social distancing could be maintained.

The federal judge’s order does not allow for the removal of masks during instruction and only allows exemptions for those with autism or a tracheotomy.

Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas, who canceled school for all students on Monday, Sept. 27 to ensure schools would be ready for students Tuesday, told parents via email, “Beginning Monday, Sept. 27, all our students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear a face covering when indoors at one of our facilities or riding a school bus or shuttle, until further notice. Any individual with autism or with a tracheotomy is exempt; however, parents who have students with autism who can wear a face covering are encouraged to do so. Others with a documented medical condition may be exempted from this policy pending court approval.”

Superintendent Thomas said KCS would follow the same disciplinary measures that were in place last year.

1st offense: Verbal warning

2nd offense: Verbal warning

3rd offense: Removed from the general population

4th offense: Parent pick-up

Thomas said students who refuse to wear a mask can enter the school building but won’t be in their regular classroom. “A parent/guardian may take their child home for refusing to wear a mask, but the child’s absence will be counted as unexcused,” Thomas said.

Jacobs said that parents need to be tolerant and respectful, despite their frustration towards the mandate and the cancellation of school.

“We’re trying to work our way through this. And again, this is not something that happened at the local level,” said Jacobs, “This was something that came down from the federal level.”

Jacobs said he planned to file the motion on Monday.

“It’s people having very passionate feelings on both sides. But we all have to remember, too, we don’t want our community to be torn apart, “ said Jacobs.“ So I do think we just need to dial it down and try to be tolerant of each other.”

