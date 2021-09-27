Advertisement

Paige visits Rockwood Middle School STEM class

Meteorologist Paige Noel talked to the class virtually
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meteorologist Paige Noel got to speak virtually to a STEM class at Rockwood Middle School.

The class was all 8th-grade girls. Paige got to talk to them about how she forecasts the weather, how the green screen works, and just the ins and outs of the job in general.

The class had some great questions such as what the most challenging thing about my job is and if we will see snow days this year!

Rockwood Middle School STEM class
Rockwood Middle School STEM class(WVLT)
Rockwood Middle School STEM class
Rockwood Middle School STEM class(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ciani Renee Kistler
Knoxville Police Department finds missing woman
Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Superintendent of Knox County Schools cancels school for Monday
man shot by son according to KCSO
Man shot by son after dispute, KCSO says
Students wear masks in the classroom
Knox County Schools masking order sparks controversy
McMinn County shooting suspects
Two charged in deaths of four people in McMinn Co. make first appearance in court

Latest News

More sunshine Tuesday
The sunshine continues with warmer temperatures
Sunny start to the week.
Gradually warming up, at least the humidity is slow to climb
Heather visits two groups of students
Heather visits two groups of students
Thank you for asking Heather to visit virtually!
Heather visits the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dumplin Valley - Strawberry Plains