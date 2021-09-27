Paige visits Rockwood Middle School STEM class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meteorologist Paige Noel got to speak virtually to a STEM class at Rockwood Middle School.

The class was all 8th-grade girls. Paige got to talk to them about how she forecasts the weather, how the green screen works, and just the ins and outs of the job in general.

The class had some great questions such as what the most challenging thing about my job is and if we will see snow days this year!

Rockwood Middle School STEM class (WVLT)

