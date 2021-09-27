Police: Woman shot in Alcoa domestic disturbance

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department says they were called to a shooting at a home on East Lincoln Road after 2:00 a.m. Saturday night.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a male with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound who was deceased.

Police said the woman was transported to UT Medical center where she underwent surgery and is currently in critical but stable condition.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.