Police: Woman shot in Alcoa domestic disturbance

Alcoa Police Department Responds to Domestic Disturbance involving Shooting
By David Sikes
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alcoa Police Department says they were called to a shooting at a home on East Lincoln Road after 2:00 a.m. Saturday night.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance and found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a male with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound who was deceased.

Police said the woman was transported to UT Medical center where she underwent surgery and is currently in critical but stable condition.

