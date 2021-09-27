Rural Metro responds to apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to an apartment fire at 500 Cross Creek Rd. just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

When crews arrived, smoke was coming from the front door and all occupants were safely in the front yard, according to Rural Metro Fire Department officials.

No injuries were reported but all four families in the adjoining units had to relocate due to smoke.

