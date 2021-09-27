Advertisement

The sunshine continues with warmer temperatures

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking warmer days with some rain later in the 8-day forecast
More sunshine Tuesday
More sunshine Tuesday
By Paige Noël
Published: Sep. 27, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures will continue to gradually warm back up heading into the rest of the week. Those rain chances return but not until later in the 8-day forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight does come with passing clouds, so this keeps us around 58 degrees. Those clouds continue into early Tuesday morning.

Expect those sunny skies as we head throughout the day. Highs will get warmer though into the lower 80s by the afternoon Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

More clouds are moving through at times Thursday, with scattered clouds leftover Friday as well. This is when the humidity and the clouds add up, but it’s still stray rain chances for now. It looks to be a little spottier on Sunday, with temperatures dipping to the upper 70s again.

It does look like we could see those temperatures drop below average early next week.

Monday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Monday Evening's 8 Day Planner(WVLT)

