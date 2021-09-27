Advertisement

Tennessee-South Carolina set for noon kickoff

Tennessee will play in back-to-back noon games to begin SEC play.
Velus Jones Jr.
Velus Jones Jr.(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will play in back-to-back noon games to begin SEC play. The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the Tennessee-South Carolina game will kick off at noon Eastern. ESPN2 will televise the game while the Vol Network will provide the radio call.

Tennessee’s upcoming game against Missouri will kick off at 11 a.m. local time from Faurot Field. Head coach Josh Heupel is 11-5 in road games as a head coaching. The first-year coach is 6-1 following a loss in his career.

Tennessee has beaten Missouri twice in a row and has taken four of the last six meetings in the series.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ciani Renee Kistler
Knoxville Police Department finds missing woman
Knox County Schools students wear masks in the classroom
Superintendent of Knox County Schools cancels school for Monday
man shot by son according to KCSO
Man shot by son after dispute, KCSO says
Students wear masks in the classroom
Knox County Schools masking order sparks controversy
McMinn County shooting suspects
Two charged in deaths of four people in McMinn Co. make first appearance in court

Latest News

Tyler Baron
Vols ready to respond as prep for Missouri begins
Scores a TD at Florida
#11 Gators chomp down on Tennessee in the 2nd half
Logo celebrating the Ice Bears 20th season in Knoxville
Ice Bears celebrating 20th season in Knoxville
20th season in Knoxville
Ice Bears