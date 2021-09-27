Tennessee-South Carolina set for noon kickoff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee will play in back-to-back noon games to begin SEC play. The Southeastern Conference announced Monday the Tennessee-South Carolina game will kick off at noon Eastern. ESPN2 will televise the game while the Vol Network will provide the radio call.

Tennessee’s upcoming game against Missouri will kick off at 11 a.m. local time from Faurot Field. Head coach Josh Heupel is 11-5 in road games as a head coaching. The first-year coach is 6-1 following a loss in his career.

Tennessee has beaten Missouri twice in a row and has taken four of the last six meetings in the series.

